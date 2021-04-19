Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's Love Story Takes Center Stage at 2021 ACM Awards

And the award for cutest couple onstage at the 2021 ACM Awards goes to...
On Sunday, April 18, Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris were able to enjoy a rare date night when they attended the annual award show. During the star-studded ceremony, the pair had the opportunity to take the stage and deliver a world premiere performance of their new duet, "Chasing After You.
In introducing the pair, host Mickey Guyton said, "Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd recently collaborated on two great projects. First was their beautiful baby Hayes Andrew Hurd. And second is their first-ever duet, 'Chasing After You.' They're one of my favorite married couples, and they're both so, so talented, and she's always been there for me."
Ryan stepped out wearing Dolce & Gabbana shirt and pants with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes while Maren rocked a dark-colored dress as they sang about two people who can't stop themselves from falling in love.
"We heard the demo years ago, and it sort of lit us both on fire," Maren previously recalled to the Tennessean. "And I think it at the time when we heard it, it was really reflective of our relationship at that moment. It was very much about yearning."
He also explained, "Now it's become so nostalgic for us. But it's also such a relatable topic, even if you are in a relationship or married, to be chasing someone down and not losing that want for somebody."
At the time, Ryan continued, "Honestly, I think that we are each other's safe place for creativity...Maren doesn't need any help making albums, but it's really fun to be creative with her still, because that's the way that we started out."
Outside of performing, Maren was nominated for six awards including Female Artist of the Year and Single of the Year thanks to "Bones."