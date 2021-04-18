Jenny McCarthy Pays Tribute to Husband Donnie Wahlberg's Mother Alma

Watch : Jenny McCarthy on If Donnie Wahlberg Would Do "Masked Singer"

Jenny McCarthy sent love to her late mother-in-law Alma Wahlberg following her death after a long battle with dementia.

The Masked Singer star, who married Alma's son Donnie Wahlberg in 2014, shared a photo of herself (with blue hair!) and the matriarch in an April 18 Instagram post. Jenny wrote in the caption, "To my sweet Alma. I could not have asked for a better mother-in-law. Always kind, always made me feel loved and she will always be an inspiration to so many.. Love you so much Alma."

Alma, who has nine children and appeared on the A&E reality show Wahlburgers about the family's restaurant business, also received tributes from her sons. Actor Mark Wahlberg, her youngest child, shared a photo of his mom to Instagram along with the caption, "My Angel. Rest in peace."

Donnie shared a video of his late mother to Instagram, and echoed his wife's kind sentiments in a lengthy caption.