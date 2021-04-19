Miranda Lambert Receives Support From Husband Brendan McLoughlin at 2021 ACM Awards

Miranda Lambert has a very special man by her side tonight!
While attending the 2021 ACM Awards on Sunday, April 18, the country singer was able to receive support from Brendan McLoughlin. In between performing not once but three times throughout the show, Miranda found time to pose on the red carpet with her husband.
The Female Artist of the Year nominee sported head-to-toe denim with a cowboy hat. As for Brendan, he kept things casual with a white V-neck tee and a blazer. He completed his look with denim jeans and white sneakers.
Fans suspected that Brendan would make a special appearance at the star-studded event. On his Instagram Stories, the retired New York Police Department officer snuck in a morning workout before the show. "Light 5 miles before the @ACMAwards," he wrote on his social media page. "Why not. @NewBalanceRunning."
Miranda and Brendan surprised fans when they announced their marriage in January 2019. Since then, the pair has offered small glimpses into their life as husband and wife, especially during quarantine.
"We didn't date very long before we got married," Miranda previously shared on SiriusXM's The Storme Warren Show. "And so we sort of got to just really, really, really get to know each other. Cause it was just us two with no distraction, at my farm outside of Nashville. And so I was really thankful for it because it made us really strong."
She continued, "I think it did that for a lot of couples, especially a lot of my friends don't really see their significant other because we're different directions all the time. But with everything that happened last year, I think everybody was forced to sort of reconnect with themselves and with people that they really love and that are close to them."
Earlier in the night, Miranda joined Elle King in opening up the 2021 ACM Awards. In fact, the pair was total fringe-ship goals as they walked the red carpet in matching looks.
"GOATS!! @elleking," Miranda wrote on Instagram after getting her hair perfected from celebrity hairstylist Johnny Lavoy and makeup artist Moani Lee. "It's ACM day y'all! #drunk #duo #peggyandpreggy."
The 2021 ACM Awards airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. on CBS and Paramount +.