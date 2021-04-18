Kourtney Kardashian's Boyfriend Travis Barker Shares Naughty Birthday Tribute

OMG, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker!
On Sunday, April 18, the Blink-182 musician posted a very naughty tribute to his girlfriend for her 42nd birthday. Travis, 45, posted on his Instagram page several photos of him and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star making out and showing other types of PDA, as well as a video of her sucking his thumb suggestively before falling back and laughing. Kourtney liked his post.
"I F--KING LOVE YOU! [black heart emoji]," Travis captioned his post. "YOU'RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD...HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash."
In the NSFW video, Kourtney is wearing a white T-shirt printed with some explicit words, which she wore on a date with Travis to the restaurant Nobu Malibu in March. The two began dating in December 2020 following years of sporadic romance rumors and made their relationship Instagram official in February.
Kourtney and Travis kicked off her birthday celebration early on Saturday night with a romantic dinner date. The drummer posted on his Instagram Story a photo of a dessert plate containing a small bowl of ice cream, a lit candle placed inside a strawberry and the words "Happy Birthday Kourtney" written in chocolate syrup.
Earlier in the day, she showed off a gigantic display of white tulips and gardenias that Travis gifted her, which also impressed her friends and family, who shared their own images of the romantic gesture on social media.
"Ok, I just walked into the most gorgeous flower arrangement. You can smell the entire house," her sister Kim Kardashian said in an Instagram Story video. "This is so beautiful. I've never seen anything like this."
Kourtney later showed off on her Instagram Story a card the reality star gave her to wish her a happy 41st birthday, saying, "So Kim thinks I'm 41, so I guess last year really didn't count."
"Happy Birthday to my Armenian Queen @kourtneykardash!" Kim wrote on her Instagram page on Sunday, alongside throwback photos of the two. "The person on this planet I've known the longest! The person that will try any beauty treatment with me LOL about Kourt...There's NO ONE like you! You always know what you want in this life and will never conform to what others ideals are and I admire that so much! You always stick up for what's right and have become the best therapist a girl could ask for! I love you too the end of time and beyond! Have the best birthday, you deserve it all!!!"
Other family members also paid tribute to Kourtney on her birthday, including mom Kris Jenner, who wrote on her own Instagram page, "Happy Birthday to my beautiful Kourtney @kourtneykardash!!!! I am beyond proud of the amazing woman you are... you are the most fabulous mommy, daughter, sister, friend, and auntie and you are an inspiration and such a beautiful source of love and support to all of us! Have the most magical day filled with all of the joy you deserve... I love you beyond measure and I thank God every day for blessing me with you. I love and adore you, Mommy."