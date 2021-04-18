Damian Lewis Mourns Wife Helen McCrory's Death in Touching Tribute

Watch : "Harry Potter's" Helen McCrory Dead at 52 After Cancer Battle

Damian Lewis has honored his late wife Helen McCrory with a touching tribute.

The Homeland alum, who currently stars on Billions, penned a eulogy for the actress, known for roles in Peaky Blinders and the Harry Potter films, in The Sunday Times on Sunday, April 18. Two days earlier, Lewis announced on Twitter that McCrory, mother of their daughter Manon, 14, and son Gulliver, 13, had died at age 52 after battling cancer.

"Helen was an even more brilliant person than she was an actress," the 50-year-old actor wrote in The Sunday Times. "She was a people person, sure. 'I'm much more interested in who I'm with than where I am,' she would say, and innately wanted to share. But she also lived by the principle of kindness and generosity. That you put these things out into the world to make it better, to make people feel better."

Lewis, who wed McCrory in 2007, said he has "never known anyone so consciously spread happiness" and that even on her deathbed, she repeatedly thanked her caregivers. He said she always "over-tipped," especially taxi drivers and wait staff, a job she once had herself. The actor said McCrory always "made each person she met feel special, as though they were the only person in the room."