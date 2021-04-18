Are You the One? Star Gianna Hammer Claims Production Covered Up Sexual Assault

Watch : What the MTV VMAs Looked Like 10 Years Ago

Are You the One? star Gianna Hammer is opening up about her experience on the reality TV show.

The 25-year-old star, who appeared on season five of the dating series, alleges she was "drugged" by production and "sexually assaulted" by a cast member while filming in the Dominican Republic in 2016.

Gianna first shared these accusations in a series of TikTok videos, where she explained that she didn't want to "go after or expose" the co-star she claims assaulted her—who she didn't identify.

"This is more of my experience," she said in one clip, "or how I felt about how the situation was handled."

On Sunday, April 18, Gianna detailed her time on the show and the alleged situation that occurred in an interview with The Daily Beast.

According to the reality TV personality, the contestant she accuses of sexual assault was never kicked off the show following the incident. Instead, she claims producers for Lighthearted Entertainment persuaded her to let her co-star stay. Moreover, she said there were new conditions put in place: He would sleep on the couch and they would both be cut off from drinking alcohol for the remainder of filming.