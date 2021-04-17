Tom Felton Pays Tribute to Harry Potter Actress Helen McCrory After Her Death

Watch : Tom Felton Talks Spooky Role & Answers "Harry Potter" Questions

Tom Felton just shared a touching tribute to the late Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory.

The actress, who played Felton's character Draco Malfoy's mother Narcissa in the Harry Potter franchise, died following a battle with cancer earlier this week. She was 52. Her husband, Homeland actor Damian Lewis, confirmed the news in an April 16 post on Twitter.

"I'm heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family," he wrote. "She died as she lived. Fearlessly."

On April 17, Felton took to Instagram to honor the late star. He shared a still from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

"So sad to say farewell so suddenly - I never took the chance to tell her , but she helped shape me as a person so much - on & off screen," he wrote. "She was always relentlessly herself- razor sharp wit - silver tongued - kind & warm hearted - she suffered no fools yet had time for everyone - thank you for lighting the way forward & holding my hand when I needed it xx."