Southern Charm's Kathryn Dennis and Boyfriend Chleb Ravenell Just Took a Big Relationship Step

Kathyrn Dennis and Chleb Ravenell have kicked their romance up a notch.
The Southern Charm star took to Instagram on April 16 to share that she and the former college football player, who she was first rumored to be dating last summer, have officially moved in together. In the caption of a pic of the couple standing in their new home, Kathryn wrote, "So we got our first place together! Let @thehomeedit and peel and stick projects begin."
Kathryn, who shares two children with her ex-boyfriend Thomas Ravenel, debuted her relationship to the world last October on Instagram, with a photo of the pair she captioned "YOU."
In February, the reality star teased that she and Chleb are ready for a future together.
"Oh for sure! This is the first real adult relationship I've ever had where I felt like we were consciously working to build a future together," she told E! News exclusively. "Like, we talk about our future. We talk about that stuff, which has been really cool and it feels good when I say that."
At the time, she also spoke about the logistics of figuring out their next move.
"I'm looking into my living arrangements," Kathryn continued. "We're talking about long-term decisions as far as living arrangements and things like that with the children."
Kathryn, who is currently locked in a custody battle with Thomas, told E! News that her two children, Kensington, 6, and Saint, 4, love hanging out with Chleb.
"He's great with the kids," Kathryn gushed. "They love him. Kensie and Chleb have a cute little relationship. They like playing basketball together."
Kathryn, who was previously criticized for sending a Black woman a monkey emoji during a tense social media exchange, spoke about how spending time with Chleb, who is Black, has helped her understand the implications of her words and actions.
"I think there's really no class to take on this matter. It's just experience," she said in an interview with E! News. "Being around Chleb and his family and friends, that are mostly Black, I learned the way they do things and move and the conversations they have amongst each other and sometimes the struggle. I get it and it simplifies it for me actually being around more diversity. I've been trying to educate myself on a lot of things I really didn't know about and that's been a huge help. And also, like, reading and giving myself a history lesson again."