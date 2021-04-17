Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Moved by Prince Philip's Funeral Service

More than 23 years ago, millions of people around the world were introduced to the late Princess Diana's brother, Charles Spencer, when he walked and spoke at her televised funeral.
On Saturday, April 17, he was the one watching from afar as the royal family honored Prince Philip at his.
The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II died on April 9. Their eldest son Prince Charles and his and Diana's sons Prince William and Prince Harry were among the royals members who walked in a processional, behind a Land Rover carrying the Duke of Edinburgh's casket, from Windsor Castle to the nearby St. George's Chapel. There, they were joined by the queen and other royals for a scaled-down memorial service broadcast internationally.
"Goodness - what a stunningly moving ceremony," tweeted the ninth Earl Spencer, 56.
Philip played a prominent part at Diana's funeral in 1997. He walked beside his eldest son, William and Harry and the princess' younger brother in the processional, after which Earl Spencer famously delivered a poignant eulogy at the service.
No eulogy or other readings were made at Philip's funeral, which was attended by 30 guests and which marked the first time the royal family has reunited in more than a year, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Rev. David Conner, dean of Windsor, conducted the funeral service, during which the queen and her family members in attendance all wore masks and were seated six feet apart.
"We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our queen, by his service to the nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith," he said in his bidding. "Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us, the encouragement that he has given us, his kindness, humor and humanity."
Also during the service, prayers were made by the dean and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. He told the mourners, "We remember before thee this day Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, rendering thanks unto thee–for his resolute faith and loyalty, for his high sense of duty and integrity."
During the service, which lasted less than one hour, a choir of four sang music chosen by Philip. In addition, musicians from Britain's Royal Marines played the "Last Post" before military buglers sounded Action Stations, a signal that all hands should be ready for battle. At the end of the funeral, the duke's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault.