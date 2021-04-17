How Kate Middleton Is Keeping Queen Elizabeth II Close to Her Heart at Prince Philip's Funeral

Kate Middleton is paying subtle tribute to the mourning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II,
On Saturday, April 17, members of the royal family gathered at St. George's Chapel for the funeral of Prince Philip, who died on April 9. The Duke of Edinburgh, the longest-serving British consort in royal history, was 99 years old.
As some of his most beloved relatives joined together to pay tribute to his life and legacy, the Duchess of Cambridge made it clear she was also keeping the widowed sovereign close to her heart with help from some royal family heirlooms. As she was arriving to the ceremony, the mother of three was photographed wearing the queen's Japanese Four-Row Pearl choker necklace, which she has loaned to both Kate and the late Princess Diana in the past.
In addition to the pearl choker, Kate was also seen donning a pair of pearl earrings, believed to be the queen's Bahrain pearl drop earrings. The duchess has worn the accessories in recent years, including for Trooping the Color in 2019.
The earrings were reportedly made using pearls gifted to Queen Elizabeth II by the Hakim of Bahrain as a wedding present, making the choice to wear them at Prince Philip's funeral all the more poignant. Dressed in all black, Kate donned a coat dress by Catherine Walker adorned with a neckline bow.
In addition to the duchess and her husband Prince William, Prince Philip was mourned by his children—Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward—as well more of his grandchildren, including Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry.