Prince PhilipJLo & ARodBridgertonTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

How Kate Middleton Is Keeping Queen Elizabeth II Close to Her Heart at Prince Philip's Funeral

As the royal family grieved the death of Prince Philip at his funeral on April 17, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton also paid tribute to widowed Queen Elizabeth II with help from her jewelry.

By Samantha Schnurr Apr 17, 2021 2:07 PMTags
FashionJewelryKate MiddletonRoyalsQueen Elizabeth IICelebritiesPrince Philip
Watch: Remembering Prince Philip & His Relationship With Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton is paying subtle tribute to the mourning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II,

On Saturday, April 17, members of the royal family gathered at St. George's Chapel for the funeral of Prince Philip, who died on April 9. The Duke of Edinburgh, the longest-serving British consort in royal history, was 99 years old. 

As some of his most beloved relatives joined together to pay tribute to his life and legacy, the Duchess of Cambridge made it clear she was also keeping the widowed sovereign close to her heart with help from some royal family heirlooms. As she was arriving to the ceremony, the mother of three was photographed wearing the queen's Japanese Four-Row Pearl choker necklace, which she has loaned to both Kate and the late Princess Diana in the past. 

photos
Queen Elizabeth II & Prince Philip's Romance Through the Years

In addition to the pearl choker, Kate was also seen donning a pair of pearl earrings, believed to be the queen's Bahrain pearl drop earrings. The duchess has worn the accessories in recent years, including for Trooping the Color in 2019. 

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

How Kate Middleton Honored Queen Elizabeth at Prince Philip's Funeral

2

The Special Way Meghan and Harry Honored Prince Philip at His Funeral

3

Prince Philip Laid to Rest in Royal Vault at St. George’s Chapel

The earrings were reportedly made using pearls gifted to Queen Elizabeth II by the Hakim of Bahrain as a wedding present, making the choice to wear them at Prince Philip's funeral all the more poignant. Dressed in all black, Kate donned a coat dress by Catherine Walker adorned with a neckline bow. 

In addition to the duchess and her husband Prince William, Prince Philip was mourned by his children—Prince CharlesPrincess AnnePrince Andrew and Prince Edward—as well more of his grandchildren, including Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

How Kate Middleton Honored Queen Elizabeth at Prince Philip's Funeral

2

The Special Way Meghan and Harry Honored Prince Philip at His Funeral

3

Prince Philip Laid to Rest in Royal Vault at St. George’s Chapel

4

How Meghan Markle Is Paying Tribute to Prince Philip From Her Home

5

Princess Anne Takes Prominent Place at Prince Philip's Funeral