Ellie Goulding’s Husband Caspar Shares Rare Photo of the Pregnant Singer

Watch : Ellie Goulding Is Pregnant With Baby No. 1!

Never knew that it could mean so much! Ellie Goulding's husband, art dealer Caspar Jopling, shared a brand new photo of the pregnant singer ahead of her rapidly-approaching due date.

On Instagram, Caspar posted an image of the couple hanging out by a river on a carefree, sunny day. Ellie can be seen dipping her foot in the water, as she reclines on the banks in her black long-sleeve top and black biker shorts. Her shirt was even pulled up and tucked under her bra to show off her growing baby bump.

Caspar sweetly captioned the pic, "My best friend is pregnant btw (with my new best friend ) xx."

He also shared an image of the "Burn" artist, 34, from her new interview with Paper magazine. Speaking with the outlet, Ellie reflected on how she may never have been expecting her first child if not for the pandemic, which prevented her from going on tour with her 2020 album Brightest Blue.