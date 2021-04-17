Britney Spears Reveals Whether She’s “Happy” After Her Rare Public Outing

Watch : Britney Spears Shares Cryptic Posts About the Color Red

If you're like us and can't stop obsessing over Britney Spears' cryptic Instagram posts, prepare to breathe a sigh of relief, because we finally have some answers.

At long last, the singer addressed a few burning questions—three, to be exact—about her life in a new video on Instagram on Friday, April 16.

Primarily, fans have been concerned with Britney's wellbeing and mental health, which was a focal point of The New York Times documentary episode, "Framing Britney Spears," in February.

At the end of her video, she said, "Next question is: Am I OK?" As Britney explained on camera, "Yes, I'm totally fine. I'm extremely happy. I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I'm taking a break right now, because, um, I'm enjoying myself."

If she was referring to "taking a break" from the stage, her lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III claimed in November that the real reason she hasn't been performing is because she's scared of her father, Jamie Spears, and is refusing to perform so long as he controls her career. He is currently co-conservator of her estate, though she is in the midst of a legal battle over her conservatorship.