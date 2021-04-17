Britney Spears Finally Reveals What "Red" Clue Means After Her Rare Public Outing

Watch : Britney Spears Shares Cryptic Posts About the Color Red

If you're like us and can't stop obsessing over Britney Spears' cryptic Instagram posts, prepare to breathe a sigh of relief, because we finally have some answers.

At long last, the singer addressed a few burning questions—three, to be exact—about her life in a new video on Instagram on Friday, April 16.

She raised eyebrows last month for posting several mystifying images with the ambiguous caption "RED," including a red refrigerator, lips, a kitten and a pair of gloves.

Now, Britney is trying to clear things up by seemingly denying there's any hidden meaning behind the fridge image, in particular. She said, "What does the red refrigerator mean on my Instagram? Honestly, I just thought it was cool. I thought it was vintage. It was red. And it was just really cool." However, she didn't mention the other pics in her explanation.

Other fans have been concerned with Britney's wellbeing and mental health, which was a focal point of The New York Times documentary episode, "Framing Britney Spears," in February.