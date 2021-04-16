Harry Styles Proves He’s The Perfect Ariel By Channeling His Inner Mermaid in Unseen Photos

Watch : Olivia Wilde Reacts to Harry Styles' GRAMMY Win

Forget Prince Eric: The internet seems to think Harry Styles would have made an ever better Ariel.

Photos have resurfaced of the One Direction alum, 27, having a boozy beach day while dressed as the Little Mermaid during a photoshoot.

The pictures—which are from his 2019 Saturday Night Live performance—have gone viral on social media because, obviously, Harry can pull off any daring fashion look (see: his history-making Vogue cover shoot).

The latest unearthed pics show the "Watermelon Sugar" singer wearing a red wig, seashell bra and turquoise fish tail, as he seductively holds a flute of champagne. And don't forget that cigarette dangling from his lips.

One viral tweet read, "harry styles has officially claimed ariel and her entire brand."

When some users expressed that they aren't fans of the costume, one fan offered a scandalous solution, writing, "there's too much controversy around what harry styles is wearing i think he should just stop wearing clothes at all."