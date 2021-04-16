Lance Bass Reveals the Surprising Reason He Relates to Colton Underwood's Coming Out Experience

Watch : How Cassie Randolph Reacted After Colton Underwood's "GMA" Tell-All

Lance Bass can relate to Colton Underwood, the former Bachelor star who recently came out as gay, and is offering him some advice.

The 29-year-old Indiana native and former football player, who headed season 23 of the ABC dating show and was once engaged to winner Cassie Randolph, revealed his sexuality on Wednesday, April 14, in an interview on the network's Good Morning America. Bass, who came out publicly as gay himself at age 27 in 2006, recently pointed out the similarities between their experiences.

"In this business, you meet tons of people that are still in the closet and there's several major actors and musicians out there that still have not been able to come out publicly because they fear many things," the former *NSYNC singer said on Bachelor Nation stars Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti' The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous podcast on Thursday, April 15. "Everyone's coming out is their own story. And I'm just glad that Colton could tell his story."

Bass, 41, continued, "I can really relate to his experience because in a way, I was kind of like in a Bachelor Nation situation where 90% of my fans were women and they all thought I was straight. And I made my money off of women, right, and singing about love and using that market. So, me coming out, it was scary because I was like, 'Oh crap, now everyone is going to see me as a liar, and why did I do this to them?' You start telling yourself all these just the worst-case-possible scenarios of everything."