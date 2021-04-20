Prairie Dresses Are the One Trend to Get Us Out of Sweatpants

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When you hear the words "prairie dress," you might think of extravagant costumes that Laura Ingalls would sport. However, the 2021 take on the prairie dress is much more wearable, often striking that perfect balance between a casual look and an outfit suitable for a special occasion. If you're not sure how to get in on trend without channeling Little House on the Prairie, just turn to Reese Witherspoon, Tia Mowry, or Molly Sims for some fashion inspiration.

You can also check out our roundup of prairie dresses from Nordstrom, PrettyLittleThing, Lulus, New York & Company, Nordstrom Rack, and Boston Proper. We even tracked down the Draper James dress that Reese recently wore.