15 Gifts for the Pop Culture-Obsessed Mom

If your mom watches more TV than you, she'll love and appreciate these gifts.

By Emily Spain Apr 16, 2021 8:44 PMTags
E-Comm: Pop Culture Gifts for Mother's Day

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Is your mom Moira Rose's soul sister or can she recap every Real Housewives episode without hesitation? Perhaps, she just got done bingeing WandaVision or Bridgerton. Either way, your mom gets it. She's the kind of mom who's on top of pop culture trends and has great taste in television and music, which means she'll probably love and appreciate one of these 15 pop culture-inspired gifts.

From Sex in the City puzzles to Bachelor socks to Friends-themed kitchen utensils, we've got you covered if your mom is a fan of all things pop culture.

See below for our gift picks!

read
Danielle Fishel's Mother's Day Gift Ideas Are the Definition of Thoughtful

Golden Girls Inspired Hot Sauce 4-Pack Set

For the mom who channels Dorothy, Rose, Blanche or matriarch Sophia on a daily basis! This hilarious set includes four mouthwatering hot sauce flavors names Bea Spicy, Desert Rose, Sicilian Fire and Hot Slut.

$36
Always Fits

I've Had Enough Waking Hours for One Day Ceramic Coffee Mug

If your mom is dramatic and fabulous like Moira Rose, she will identity with this coffee mug! Don't be surprised if she starts saying, "Bebé get me more coffee" on Mother's Day morning.

$19
Always Fits

Friends Wooden Spoons Set

Mom will always be there for you, so now you can be with her whenever she cooks! This 5-piece set features Friends icons like a lobster, turkey, Central Perk, peephole frame and couch.

$20
$18
Amazon

Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte & Samantha 500-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

While you and mom are re-watching Sex in the City for the thousandth time, you can tackle this 500-piece puzzle featuring your favorite girls, Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha.

$15
Always Fits

Tappetino Harry Styles Waterproof Oxford Cloth Adjustable Apron

If your mom loves blasting Harry Styles in the car or screamed louder than any of the teenagers at a One Direction concert, may we suggest this apron that we are adding to our cart.

$16
Amazon

Bachelor Inspired Cotton Socks

If watching the Bachelor is a sacred ritual for your mom, she will love and appreciate these socks that say "Please do not disturb, I'm watching the Bachelor."

$17
Amazon

A Very Schitty Coloring Book by Taliyah Halle

Help mom relax and unwind with this themed coloring book featuring some of the sitcom's best moments!

$8
Amazon

Phil Dunphy Real Estate Crewneck Sweatshirt

Any Modern Family fan will appreciate this sweatshirt advertising Phil's real estate business. Plus, it will keep mom warm and cozy when she's binge-watching old episodes.

$38
$30
TeePublic

Curb Your Enthusiasm Latte Larry's Mug by Banana Fancy

If your mom's dream is to get a cup of Latte Larry's coffee and a few scones, then she will think this mug is prettaaay, prettaaay good.

$18
Amazon

Rather Be Watching Bravo Slim-Fit Premium T-Shirt

If your mom is like our mom, Bravo is on every night! Whether she's a Housewives fan or Andy Cohen's biggest admirer, your mama needs this tee!

$28
Amazon

Penelope Feathertop and Eloise Bridgerton Characters Illustration Zipper Pouch

Since moms are our best friends, give this adorable pouch to the Penelope to your Eloise! This way they can take all their essentials with them when they're looking to figure out who the town gossip is.

$13
RedBubble

Marvel WandaVision Scarlet Witch S.W.O.R.D. Replica Pendant Necklace

Mom can match with Monica and other S.W.OR.D. members! And this silver pendant comes packaged in a collectible Marvel WandaVision themed box that resembles a vintage television set.

$30
Amazon

Picnic Time Star Wars R2-D2 - Glass Top Cutting Board

Now mom can enjoy her next charcuterie spread on this Star Wars-inspired cutting board featuring her favorite droid! It features rubberwood base, tempered glass and a stainless steel cheese knife.

$60
QVC

Tastes Like Schitt: The Unofficial Cookbook of Schitt's Creek

Get a taste of the beloved show with this unofficial cookbook! Whether you know how to fold in the cheese or not, this collection of recipes will wow any fan. Who wouldn't want to try Rosebud Motel Cinnamon Rolls or Sloppy Jocelyns!

$13
Amazon

Real Housewives Vacuum Insulated 30 Oz Tumbler with Lid by Cru Cups

Now your mom can live out her dreams of being a real housewife cast member while drinking her coffee! And you can customize this tumbler with her city.

$35
Amazon

