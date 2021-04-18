Prince PhilipJLo & ARodBridgertonTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Relive Kourtney Kardashian's Sizzling Bikini Moments in Honor of Her 42nd Birthday

By Alyssa Ray Apr 18, 2021 2:00 PMTags
BirthdaysKourtney KardashianBikinisKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsNBCU
THURSDAYS 8PM
Watch: Travis Barker Gets Kourtney Kardashian's Name Tattooed

42 never looked so good.

We're, of course, talking about Kourtney Kardashian, who turns 42 years old today, April 18. And while Kourtney has always been the life of the party, it seems she's living her best life these days. Not only is the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star curating the best lifestyle advice for her website Poosh, but she's also been spending quality time with her loved ones.

In fact, back in March, Kourtney enjoyed a snowy spring break with her kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. Despite the wintery locale, Kourtney still got in a few jaw-dropping bikini pics.

For one photo, Kourtney donned a shimmering white bikini, a cowboy hat and snow boots. In the caption, the oldest Kardashian cheekily wrote, "How's your Aspen?"

A classic Kourtney quip. Khloe Kardashian even acknowledged in the comments section, "I mean you're really going there. I'm here for it."

Same, Khloe. Same.

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: Romance Rewind

Of course, this isn't the first time that Kourtney has stunned in a two piece. So, in honor of Kourtney's birthday, we invite you to look back at her most striking bikini moments.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
How’s Your Aspen?

For this cheeky Instagram post in March 2021, Kourtney wrote, "How's your Aspen?"

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Freezing Fun

A closer look at Kourtney's wintery bikini moment.

Instagram
Goals

The longtime reality star posed on the ledge of a pool in a shimmering silver bikini.

Instagram
Trim & Toned

Alexa, play "Body" by Megan Thee Stallion.

Instagram
Sister, Sister

"Greetings from Turks and Caicos. Xx Kourt & Kim," Kourt shared in IG after Stormi's b-day getaway.

Instagram
Shell Phone

"Can you hear me now?"

Instagram
"Double Trouble'

Kourt shows off her hot bod alongside Kylie's BFF Victoria during Stormi Webster's 3rd birthday trip in Turks and Caicos.

Instagram
Wild Side

Kourtney and Khloe rock animal print bikinis during Kim's 40th birthday getaway in the tropics.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

Kourtney kicks back during Kim's island vacation in October 2020.

Instagram
Summer Sisters

Kourtney declared, "picture me I picture you."

Instagram
Soaking Up the Sun

Kourtney and Addison caught some rays in this Instagram photo from August 2020.

Instagram
Catching Shade

"living dream," Addison wrote alongside this image.

Instagram
Lakeside Lounging

"too hip to take a dip," Kourtney shared while lounging lakeside in September 2020.

Instagram
Good Morning Indeed

"Good morning," Kourt wrote on Instagram with this sizzling shot in May 2020.

Katie Levine for Poosh
Hello Yellow

While hosting a "Poolside with Poosh" party, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sported an Onia swimsuit.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Bikini B-Day

Kourtney helped celebrate her BFF Stephanie's birthday over the weekend! The two posed for a photo in matching bikinis and appeared to be having a fabulous time.  

Instagram
Ciao

Kourt and her kids take in the sights near the Il Cristo degli Abissi statue in Northern Italy.

Instagram
Bella

It's summertime in Sardinia! "ciao," the jet-setting mom of three wrote on Instagram.  

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Glowing

Kourtney is living her best life on this boat off the Italian coast!

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Peaches/Beaches

Just Kourtney and Stephanie Ann Shepherd being fabulous (again) in the Turks and Caicos.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Golden Hour

Longtime friend Larsa Pippen joins Kourtney for another flawless bikini snapshot from their island vacation. 

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Lounging Around

Kourtney stuns in a pink string bikini on the beach with her pal Stephanie.  

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Kourt & Khlo Take Turks & Caicos

The gals recreate their Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami poster 10 years later during a trip to the Turks and Caicos. "They're Sisters Not Saints," Kourtney captioned the photo on her IG. 

Instagram
Birthday Girl

Kourtney enjoys an early 40th birthday with a trip to Finland with her fam.

Instagram
Mexico Dreamin'

"Little Cabo would be nice," Kourt posted in February 2019.

E!
Romantic Getaway

Kourtney enjoys a romantic Mexican getaway with boyfriend Younes Bendjima. Look at that booty!

E!
Views

"it's the simple things," Kourtney captioned this scenic pic.

E!
Bootylicious

The mother of three shows off her insane bikini body while lounging in Mexico. "guac is extra"

INFphoto.com
Sizzling in South Beach

Kourtney emerges from the Miami ocean looking like a glistening goddess.

Twitter
Independent Lady

Courtney celebrates Fourth of July 2016 with friends in Miami.

photos
View More Photos From Kourtney Kardashian's Hottest Bikini Photos

Trending Stories

1

Inside Kim Kardashian's Night Out With Maluma and Other Stars in Miami

2

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Lavish Birthday Gift From Travis Barker

3

Check Out All of the Celebrity Couples You Forgot Existed

Happy birthday, Kourtney!

You can binge past episodes of KUWTK on Peacock.

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Watch a brand new Keeping Up With the Kardashians Thursday at 8 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Inside Kim Kardashian's Night Out With Maluma and Other Stars in Miami

2

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Lavish Birthday Gift From Travis Barker

3

Check Out All of the Celebrity Couples You Forgot Existed

4
Exclusive

Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh Finally Explains Rege-Jean Page's Exit

5

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week