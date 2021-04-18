Relive Kourtney Kardashian's Sizzling Bikini Moments in Honor of Her 42nd Birthday

Watch : Travis Barker Gets Kourtney Kardashian's Name Tattooed

42 never looked so good.

We're, of course, talking about Kourtney Kardashian, who turns 42 years old today, April 18. And while Kourtney has always been the life of the party, it seems she's living her best life these days. Not only is the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star curating the best lifestyle advice for her website Poosh, but she's also been spending quality time with her loved ones.

In fact, back in March, Kourtney enjoyed a snowy spring break with her kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. Despite the wintery locale, Kourtney still got in a few jaw-dropping bikini pics.

For one photo, Kourtney donned a shimmering white bikini, a cowboy hat and snow boots. In the caption, the oldest Kardashian cheekily wrote, "How's your Aspen?"

A classic Kourtney quip. Khloe Kardashian even acknowledged in the comments section, "I mean you're really going there. I'm here for it."

Same, Khloe. Same.