Matthew Morrison's Wife Renee Is Pregnant With Rainbow Baby After Miscarriages

Congratulations Mr. and Mrs. Schue!

Matthew Morrison, who played teacher Will Schuester on Glee, and his wife Renee Morrison are expecting their rainbow baby. The 42-year-old actor and 36-year-old musician and model shared images showing her bare bump on their Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 15.

Matthew posted videos of himself dancing to fellow Glee alum Darren Criss' new single "F*kn Around" with Renee by a barbecue grill, with a GIF of the words "baby loading." He also cradled her bump in one of the sweet clips.

Renee shares 3-year-old son Revel James Makai Morrison with Matthew. In October 2019, she revealed in a series of Instagram videos that she had suffered a miscarriage two weeks after becoming pregnant again. In March 2020, the actor told People that they have "had a few miscarriages along the way trying to have a second baby."

On Thursday, Renee posted on her Instagram Stories photos of Revel patting and looking at her baby bump.