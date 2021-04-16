JLo & ARodColton UnderwoodPrince PhilipKardashiansTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s Twinning Outfits Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner had an unplanned twinning moment. Scroll to see their matching outfits.

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian must really be on the same wavelength these days!

On April 15, the Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her Instagram Story to share a video of herself and big sis Kim wearing matching red and black tops. The duo even wore their hair in the same way, with matching middle parts. 

"I was just getting ready and my sister wanted to show up in the same outfit," Kylie said in the video. 

Kim responded with, "Twins!" 

Despite the matching moment, Kylie wrote in the corner of the video that "this actually wasn't planned." 

Kim also shared the video to her Instagram Story, calling Kylie "My twin for real." 

This isn't even the first time this month that Kim and Kylie made fans do a double take. On April 3, Stormi's mom shared a photo on Instagram of herself and Kim lounging by the pool in bikinis. Though the SKIMS mogul rocked a black bikini and Kylie donned a brown one, the two siblings looked nearly-identical. Kylie captioned the pic "as we should," to which her older sister responded "Yup!!!!!"

When the two aren't having matching moments, the sisters are focusing on their children. Recently, the Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrated Easter in Palm Springs, Calif., with a big family hangout that included golf, an egg hunt and plenty of sweet treats. 

While the siblings are certainly close, it was Kardashians vs. Jenners on a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in which Kim and Khloe Kardashian teamed up to beat Kylie and Kendall Jenner in a game of volleyball.

Kim spoke about the tough competition in the show's confessional, explaining, "As siblings, we're always competitive, but Kendall has been talking a lot about how the Jenners are genetically gifted, and this is something that makes my blood boil."

Fortunately, the sisters know they're much more alike than they are different—and that includes tastes in outfits. 

