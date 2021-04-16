Marcia Gay Harden Apologizes to Judi Dench for "Misinterpreted" Oscars Remark

Watch : Marcia Gay Harden Calls Zac Efron a "Hero"

Marcia Gay Harden is clearing the air about her recent comments regarding her Oscars win.

The 61-year-old Fifty Shades of Grey actress took to Instagram this week to offer an apology. This follows remarks she made in a Vulture interview earlier this month that were interpreted as suggesting Dame Judi Dench wasn't happy to lose to Harden for the 2001 Best Supporting Actress trophy.

"In a recent interview, one of my answers that related to Dame Judi Dench was misinterpreted," Harden wrote. "I have never met Ms. Dench - though if I had, I am certain I would have found her to be as generous and supportive as she is respected. I am deeply sorry for anything that would have led anyone to think otherwise."

During the Vulture interview that published April 7 and focused on Harden's Oscar-winning portrayal of artist Lee Krasner in the 2000 film Pollock, the Morning Show star remarked that one of her fellow nominees "seemingly wasn't so happy" to see her prevail. At the time, many awards pundits had expected Kate Hudson (Almost Famous) to win in the category that also included Dench (Chocolat), Frances McDormand (Almost Famous) and Julie Walters (Billy Elliot).