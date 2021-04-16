Jeffrey Dean Morgan Teases Son’s Acting Role in The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead is about to become an even bigger family affair.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who has starred as Negan on the series for the past five years, previously revealed that his 11-year-old son Augustus Dean Morgan will make his TV debut in the AMC show for its 11th and final season.
Now, fans are getting a sneak peek of Gus' big moment. Jeffrey posted a black-and-white, close-up photo of Gus' face with full zombie makeup on his Instagram account on Thursday, April 15.
"My kid. Just a peek... as a dad, I have to say, I'd be hard pressed to remember a time I've been more proud of this dude. Can't wait for y'all to see him in action," Jeffrey wrote, adding the hashtags #gusydean and #zombielife.
His partner of more than 10 years, Hilarie Burton, adorably commented her approval, saying, "I love my apocalyptic dudes" with three heart emojis. The couple also shares 3-year-old daughter George Virginia Morgan.
Fans will recall that Hilarie played Jeff's onscreen wife in the 2021 episode "Here's Negan" of The Walking Dead, so it only makes sense that Gus will become the third Morgan to add the show to his acting roster.
The final season is expected to include 24 episodes filmed over the next year in Georgia, with shooting ending in March 2022.
Jeffery, 54, appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on April 9 to talk all things The Walking Dead. "It's going good," the Watchmen star shared.
He explained that Gus will be a featured walker in episode five of season 11. "He is so pumped. It's ridiculous," he said. "It's kind of a cool role that he's doing in the show."
As we saw in the sneak peek pic, Gus was transformed into an undead creature with some heavy-duty decaying makeup. However, his dad admitted that Gus' past experience with zombie makeup a few years ago didn't go so well.
"Last time we did kind of any zombie makeup on him, he looked at his reflection in the mirror and passed out. That just dawned on me today," Jeff said. "The makeup is going to be extensive and cool, but he's so excited."
Also unique about this season is the fact that, for the first time, his whole family is out in Georgia with him during production.
He reflected, "It's great. I mean I love my family dearly, but I've never been with them this much. Since the pandemic began, we've all been together and Gus is going to school virtually still." He went on, "I think the difference is I've got a 3 year old attached to me. My wife calls her a barnacle."
As for his scenes with his wife last season, Jeffrey gushed, "It was awesome... It was like having a date with like 40 crew members around us."
Take a look at the first look of season 11 here.