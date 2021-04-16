Jeffrey Dean Morgan Teases Son’s Acting Role in The Walking Dead

Watch : Jeffrey Dean Morgan Gives Update on Baby No. 2

The Walking Dead is about to become an even bigger family affair.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who has starred as Negan on the series for the past five years, previously revealed that his 11-year-old son Augustus Dean Morgan will make his TV debut in the AMC show for its 11th and final season.

Now, fans are getting a sneak peek of Gus' big moment. Jeffrey posted a black-and-white, close-up photo of Gus' face with full zombie makeup on his Instagram account on Thursday, April 15.

"My kid. Just a peek... as a dad, I have to say, I'd be hard pressed to remember a time I've been more proud of this dude. Can't wait for y'all to see him in action," Jeffrey wrote, adding the hashtags #gusydean and #zombielife.

His partner of more than 10 years, Hilarie Burton, adorably commented her approval, saying, "I love my apocalyptic dudes" with three heart emojis. The couple also shares 3-year-old daughter George Virginia Morgan.