Carrie Underwood Steals the Spotlight in Bold Butterfly Gown at 2021 Latin AMAs

Carrie Underwood is bringing the heat to the 2021 Latin American Music Awards.

The country star stepped out onto the red carpet in a flaming hot Iris van Herpen gown at the award show in Florida on Thursday, April 15. Her off-the-shoulder dress, from the spring 2019 couture collection, featured ruffled details with an elegant sunrise coloring, reminiscent of a monarch butterfly.

The "Love Wins" singer kept her long, platinum blonde hair down for a casual look.

Carrie, 38, joined Spanish singer David Bisbal for the debut live performance of their song "Tears of Gold" during the ceremony. The pair are nominated for Favorite Video after they released the music video in December 2020.

Also nominated in the stacked category are Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga and Snoop Dogg for "Qué Maldición"; Christian Nodal and Ángela Aguilar for "Dime Cómo Quieres"; Ozuna, Doja Cat and Sia for "Del Mar"; Rosalía and Travis Scott for "TKN" and Selena Gomez for "De Una Vez."