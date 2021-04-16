Vanessa Morgan Brings Baby River to Riverdale Set as She Returns From Maternity Leave

Watch : Michael Kopech Files for Divorce From Vanessa Morgan After Baby News

Vanessa Morgan brought a visitor with her as she returned to work.

The 28-year-old Riverdale star took to Instagram on Thursday, April 15 to share pics of herself and baby boy River on the set of the hit CW series. The new mom welcomed her first child on Jan. 29 and had been on maternity leave from the show since late 2020.

"Back to work looks a lil different these days," she captioned the photo carousel, adding clapperboard and face-with-hearts emojis. In the images taken both outside and inside of Pop's diner, Vanessa is rocking a red form-fitting outfit and wearing a baby carrier with the little guy in it.

On the same day, she also shared footage to her Instagram Story of her son sitting in his carseat and wiggling his hands. River's face is not visible in the pics or video.

The baby's father is Vanessa's estranged husband, Michael Kopech. The actress married the 24-year-old Chicago White Sox pitcher in January 2020 after dating for a year, and he filed for divorce on June 19, 2020.