Prince Harry, Prince William and More Royals Share Moving Final Farewell to Prince Philip

Watch : Prince Philip Remembered in Never-Before-Seen Royal Photos

The royal family is saying their final farewells to Prince Philip.

On Saturday, April 17, members of the royal family emerged from Windsor Castle to begin their walk to St. George's Chapel. The Band of the Grenadier Guards, as well as other military officials, walked in front of the custom designed Land Rover carrying the coffin. The vehicle—which Prince Philip had a hand in designing—was flanked by Royal Marine Corps officials, who acted as the pallbearers.

Following closely behind the green truck were Princess Anne and Prince Charles in the first row, then Princes Edward and Andrew. In the third row, the Duke's grandchildren Prince William, Peter Phillips—Anne's son—and Prince Harry walked together solemnly.

Bringing up the rear, were Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Earl of Snowdon and more members of the Duke's household.

At the end of the procession was Queen Elizabeth II and a lady-in-waiting, who both rode to the chapel in the state Bentley.