Iyanla Vanzant Speaks Her Truth When Looking Back on Fix My Life's Famous Guests

Iyanla Vanzant is here to help you do your work!

Ever since Iyanla: Fix My Life premiered on the Oprah Winfrey Network in 2012, the show's biggest star has made her intentions clear.

"We wanted to reach people with a message of healing and to speak about the things people whisper about and to provide people with a process for moving through some of the common difficulties and challenges in life," Iyanla exclusively shared with E! News. "I believe that Fix My Life created a new genre, a genre where people can be in the privacy of their own home and see their challenges, issues or breakdowns played out publicly in a way that gave them access to a healing path."

For eight seasons, viewers have watched ordinary Americans and high-profile celebrities tackle family drama, childhood trauma and other topics rarely addressed on reality TV.

And before you assume that guests with star power aren't as relatable, Iyanla assured viewers that each participant would be able to provide a teachable moment for those watching at home.