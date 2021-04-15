Hilary Duff Shares the Real Reason She Was Uninterested in Having Sex While Pregnant

Hilary Duff had no interest in hooking up while pregnant with her and husband Matthew Koma's baby girl Mae James Blair.
Hilary, who is also mom to 2-year-old daughter Banks Violet Bair with Matthew and 9-year-old Luca Cruz Comrie with ex-husband Mike Comrie, appeared on Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast with host Dr. Elliot Berlin to discuss her experience with her third pregnancy, and how it differed from her previous ones. She shared that she played the waiting game with baby Mae, and even drank castor oil to induce labor. However, when it came to having sex—which is thought to potentially speed labor along—Hilary just couldn't bring herself to do it.
"Sex really was not interesting for me at all this time around. So toward the end, where with Banks that felt like a really helpful-slash-fun tool, this time I was like, 'Nope, not for me,'" the Younger star explained. "And it like annoyed me majorly when people would say, 'You know what really gets things started?' I'm like, 'Nope!'"
She shared that her musician husband, who she married in 2019, didn't seem to mind.
"Poor Matt, but maybe not," she said. "Maybe he was like, 'This is for the better right now.'"
She added that while she was "totally down" to have sex when she was pregnant with Banks, there was something different this time around.
"I don't know if it was maybe having more kids and trying to keep up with everybody that just made it kind of at night feeling exhausted and just really not like a ton of time," the actress shared. "I felt like a little more protective of my body this time around."
Back in March, Hilary got TMI with guest host Brooke Baldwin on The Ellen DeGeneres Show when she spoke about an uncomfortable symptom she was experiencing in her pregnancy.
"I texted my mid-wife the other day and I was like, ‘What's up with the stabbing pain in my vagina?'" the Lizzie McGuire alum shared. "'I'm not feeling this.'"
She added, "It feels awful. Like you're being stuck by lightning and she just wrote back, ‘Oh lightning crotch' like it was no big thing and I was like, ‘This is quite traumatic.' Like, it'll just strike and all of a sudden you're doubled over and then it's gone."
Despite the lack of sex and, err, the "lightning crotch" of it all, Hilary told Brooke that the third pregnancy was her "best" yet.