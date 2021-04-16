Zoe Saldana's Adidas Collection at Kohl's Celebrates Women of All Shapes & Sizes

In addition to expanding the collection to include styles that would empower women of all shapes and sizes, Zoe made sure your new favorite sports bra, leggings and tracksuit were sustainably made.

"Sustainability is something that is always important to me, and it's a big part of why I chose to partner with Kohl's and Adidas," the Avatar star explained. "As a mom, I want to make sure that everything that I do is one step closer towards building a better future for my kids. I try to work towards sustainability in every area of my life, and designing this collection was no different -- with Kohl's as a partner, I was able to ensure that some pieces in the line were made using recycled materials in sustainable facilities."

And if your trusted pair of leggings have taken the place of jeans since the pandemic began, Zoe can relate.

"I really wanted the pieces to be versatile and comfortable - too many of the clothes we wear as women just aren't! I love that I can wear these pieces from a walk with my kids, to a day on the set, to an afternoon Zoom meeting without having to think twice about it," Zoe revealed to E!. "Women are often thrown into so many different roles at work and at home, and I really wanted to make clothes that were comfortable and fit into all these different aspects of women's lives."

If you're ready to upgrade your wardrobe with pieces you can wear all day, you can now shop the Adidas x Zoe Saldana collection at Kohl's. And for a few of our favorites from the collection, scroll below!