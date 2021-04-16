Zoe Saldana's Adidas Collection at Kohl's Celebrates Women of All Shapes & Sizes

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Activewear fanatics rejoice!
Zoe Saldana just dropped the latest edition of her Adidas collection at Kohl's, and we're obsessed! The spring drop includes over 30 versatile styles, ranging from $15- $70, that will allow you to look and feel your best no matter where the day takes you. And with this collection, Zoe put size inclusivity and sustainability at the forefront, allowing sizes XS-3X to feel comfortable and empowered while staying active.
"The latest collection features a ton of new colors, prints and fabrics, but what we are most excited about is how we were able to expand our sizing to be more inclusive and representative," the actress explained to E!. "This was something that was really important to me, and I'm thrilled that I could work with the Adidas and Kohl's teams to put together a collection that is inspired by and made for all women."
In addition to expanding the collection to include styles that would empower women of all shapes and sizes, Zoe made sure your new favorite sports bra, leggings and tracksuit were sustainably made.
"Sustainability is something that is always important to me, and it's a big part of why I chose to partner with Kohl's and Adidas," the Avatar star explained. "As a mom, I want to make sure that everything that I do is one step closer towards building a better future for my kids. I try to work towards sustainability in every area of my life, and designing this collection was no different -- with Kohl's as a partner, I was able to ensure that some pieces in the line were made using recycled materials in sustainable facilities."
And if your trusted pair of leggings have taken the place of jeans since the pandemic began, Zoe can relate.
"I really wanted the pieces to be versatile and comfortable - too many of the clothes we wear as women just aren't! I love that I can wear these pieces from a walk with my kids, to a day on the set, to an afternoon Zoom meeting without having to think twice about it," Zoe revealed to E!. "Women are often thrown into so many different roles at work and at home, and I really wanted to make clothes that were comfortable and fit into all these different aspects of women's lives."
If you're ready to upgrade your wardrobe with pieces you can wear all day, you can now shop the Adidas x Zoe Saldana collection at Kohl's. And for a few of our favorites from the collection, scroll below!
Plus Size Adidas x Zoe Saldana Collection 7/8 Tights
With a high-rise elastic waistband and mesh detailing, these leggings will help you look and feel your best when you're getting your sweat on.
Women's Adidas x Zoe Saldana Collection Crewneck Tee
Made with recycled polyester, this pastel-hued tee will give you a sense of ease knowing you made a sustainable purchase. Plus, this top features moisture-absorbing Aeroready technology that will absorb sweat to ensure a dry post-workout feel.
Adidas x Zoe Saldana Grand Court Women's Sneakers
If you're in need of new kicks, look no further than the Grand Court sneakers! Not only are they stylish, they offer tons of support thanks to a Cloudfoam Comfort sockliner with two layers of cushioning topped with soft, breathable mesh.
Women's Adidas x Zoe Saldana Collection Track Jacket
Also available in a green hue, this track jacket paired with the matching pants will make you look and feel like a total boss! Not to mention, the elastic cuffs and waistband give the jacket a secure yet roomy fit.
Adidas x Zoe Saldana Collection Yola Backpack
If your current backpack situation is is need of an upgrade, we suggest this sleek backpack from the collection. It features plenty of pockets and room to carry your workout essentials while you're on the go.
Women's Adidas x Zoe Saldana Collection Crop Sweatshirt
Made with Primegreen, a series of high-performance recycled materials, this sweatshirt is a must if you're looking for sustainable clothing. And it makes for one chic post-workout fit.
Adidas x Zoe Saldana Puremotion Women's Shoes
We're obsessed with these stylish sneakers! Not only will they look great with any workout outfit, they offer ultimate comfort thanks to an ultra-soft step with superior cushioning and a Cloudfoam midsole and outsole.
Women's Adidas x Zoe Saldana Collection French Terry Shorts
Available in sizes up to 4X, you can find the perfect fit in these terry shorts. We love how they incorporate moisture-wicking technology, and the color combo is so cute!
Women's Adidas x Zoe Saldana Collection Track Pants
Whether you wear these pants post-workout or pair them with a plain tee for a casual look, you're bound to get tons of compliments. Plus, there's pockets!
Ready to shop more celeb clothing lines? Check out Lauren Conrad's adorable and affordable Mommy & Me line!