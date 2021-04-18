Prince PhilipJLo & ARodBridgertonTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Megan Thee Stallion, Katy Perry and Lucy Hale debuted new hair colors, while the Miz showed off the impressive results of his three-month fitness journey.

By Tierney Bricker Apr 18, 2021 10:00 AMTags
Life/StyleHairWeight LossHair ColorFeaturesTransformation
Watch: Katy Perry Calls Social Media the "Decline of Human Civilization"

Forget the tie-dye trend, stars were all about dyeing their hair this week.

Not only did Katy Perry show off a dark new 'do for American Idol, a transformation that even grabbed the attention of her partner Orlando Bloom, but Megan Thee Stallion debuted a bold hue and the surprising inspiration behind it. Lucy Hale also made a visit to the salon, changing up her cut and color as she gets settled in a new city.

Plus, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin unveiled the inspiring results of his three-month fitness journey, detailing how he dropped almost 15 pounds and gained a lot of confidence. And Dancing With the Stars champ Witney Carson McAllister opened up about her postpartum progress after welcoming her first child four months ago.

Finally, fans got their first look at Nicole Kidman in costume as comedy icon Lucille Ball on the set of her new movie. But did they love it?

photos
Stars' Epic Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Instagram/The Miz
Mike "The Miz" Mizanin

The Miz has been busy!

The reality star and pro wrestler shared his health journey with his 3.4 million Instagram followers on April 14, sharing before-and-after photos to address his recent weight loss.

"The picture on the left was taken on January 8, 2021. The one on the right was taken on April 11th, 2021," he captioned the post. "I set out on a journey to not only get ripped, but to get healthier. I started at 220lbs and currently I am at 206lbs."

He continued to reveal how he achieved his impressive results, included weight training four days a week for three months and eliminating gluten, dairy and soy from his diet.

"I'm doing my best to make sure I can continue to do my job at the highest level for many years to come. This routine for 3 months has now turned into a habit I want to keep," the Miz continued. "I love the way I look and feel. There are tough days where I just want to eat like crap, and honestly, I'll indulge. I know there are no short cuts. You have to put in the work for the results you want. There is no secret drink or pill that's going to get you ripped. It takes work and lots of it."

Instagram
Witney Carson McAllister

The Dancing With the Stars pro is opening up about her postpartum weight loss journey after giving birth to her first child, son Leo, in January.

"My post-partum progression over 3 months," Carson, 27, captioned an Instagram video, showing off a compilation of mirror selfies, on April 15. "being vulnerable on social media is hard, but I'm doing it! I'm so dang proud of this body and myself for getting this far. This post is about recognizing how far I've come and challenging people to do the same with their own insecurities!"

After asking her 1.3 million followers to share their own "positive affirmations" in the comments, the dancer's husband of four years, Carson McAllister, wrote, "You're incredible."

Instagram/Katy Perry
Katy Perry

Someone who was unfazed by the American Idol judge's darker 'do? Her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

On April 11, the typically blond "Smile" singer took to Instagram to promote a new episode of the ABC reality series while unveiling her latest look: a raven mane with sideswept bangs, the color reminiscent of her "I Kissed a Girl" days. While it's unclear if her tresses are the result of a drastic dye job or a wig, Perry's 'do certainly got fans' attention as thousands of likes and comments poured in, including one from her partner. However, Bloom's focus wasn't exactly on her hair.

"Baby," he wrote, "we're all out of oat milk." Hey, groceries are a priority!

GJC / BACKGRID
Nicole Kidman

The Oscar winner is a woman of many wigs.

This week, Kidman donned a new hairstyle as she stepped into the role of Lucille Ball on the set of Aaron Sorkin's next movie, Being the Ricardos.

Kidman sported a shoulder-length wig with loose curls, as well as a rosy-colored lipstick. As for her outfit, the star had on a cream-colored blazer and brown slacks, but all of this was covered by a black raincoat to protect her from the unexpected rainfall in Los Angeles.

The Undoing actress teased her latest role portraying the comedy legend in an Instagram post from last week. She posed on the closed set, writing under the photo, "Currently in production #BeingTheRicardos."

Javier Bardem is playing ball's husband, Cuban-American actor Desi Arnaz, though the Spanish actor has yet to be seen in character. 

Instagram/Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale

This Pretty Little Liar is ready for summer.

A new city meant a new look for Hale, who took to Instagram on April 14 to show off her latest hair transformation. Currently in London, the star debuted a honey blonde hue and a slightly shorter bob. Hale's caption? Just three emojis: The lemon, the honeypot and a pair of scissors.

U.K. hair colorist John Clark was responsible for the lighter locks, posting a photo of the 31-year-old actress to his Instagram, writing, "New hair for the glorious @lucyhale."

Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion

Forget getting a new outfit for a night out, the "Savage" rapper rocked a new hair color!

"'Good Grief ordinary people sure are a pain ' -Saiki thee hottie" the Grammy winner captioned a carousel of photos of her new bright pink hue, including her inspiration: The titular rosy-haired character from Netflix's anime series The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

Megan rocked the wig and a neon green dress for a date night with her musician boyfriend Pardison Fontaine on April 15, sharing pics from their evening out on her Instagram Stories.

Trending Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Lavish Birthday Gift From Travis Barker

2

Inside Kim Kardashian's Night Out With Maluma and Other Stars in Miami

3

Check Out All of the Celebrity Couples You Forgot Existed

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Kourtney Kardashian Gets Lavish Birthday Gift From Travis Barker

2

Inside Kim Kardashian's Night Out With Maluma and Other Stars in Miami

3

Check Out All of the Celebrity Couples You Forgot Existed

4

How Kate Middleton Honored Queen Elizabeth at Prince Philip's Funeral

5

CBS Renews 5 Shows, and There's Good News for NCIS Fans