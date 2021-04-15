See the Jennifer Lopez Tribute Alex Rodriguez Shared Hours Before Their Breakup Announcement

Watch : Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Officially Break Up

We see Alex Rodriguez is at the listening-to-Coldplay stage of his breakup with Jennifer Lopez.

The former baseball player took to his Instagram Story on April 14 to share an emotional tribute to his now former fiancée, just one day before the news broke that the two had officially called it quits. The longtime couple's official breakup comes just one month after they shot down reports that they had split up.

And in the clip, Alex seems determined to hang on just a bit longer, panning the camera across multiple framed photos from his relationship with J.Lo, including a snap of their names drawn in a heart in the sand. His soundtrack for the wistful moment: Coldplay's "Fix You."

Alex and Jennifer confirmed the end of their four-year romance in a joint statement to E! News.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the duo said. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."