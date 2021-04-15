Why Tracy Morgan Had Today's Willie Geist Call the Cops in the Middle of Their Interview

Watch : Willie Geist Reflects on "Sunday Today" & New Podcast

Willie Geist's interview with Tracy Morgan was full of surprises—but he never expected this.

During the April 14 episode of The Late Show, the Sunday Today host recalled how his day with the comedian veered off course.

From the moment Geist showed up at Morgan's home outside New York in 2019, he knew the visit was going to be memorable. When the two sat down in Morgan's study, Geist noted it was an "exact replica" of the office Don Corleone had in The Godfather. He then spotted an Emmy, an Oscar and a Heisman Trophy on Morgan's shelf.

"I said, 'Tracy, what is going on over there?'" he recalled. "He said to me, 'Willie, this is America—money talks,' which I think means he bought someone's Heisman Trophy from them? I'm not totally clear on that."

Afterwards, the 30 Rock alum decided to show the journalist his car collection. "He said, 'Willie, did you know that Lamborghini makes an SUV?'" Geist remembered. "A family friendly, sensible SUV, taking kids to soccer and things like that."