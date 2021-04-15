Katy Perry Calls Social Media the "Decline of Human Civilization" in Fiery Tweets

Watch : Katy Perry & Miranda Kerr Bond Over Motherhood and Orlando Bloom

When it comes to social media, Katy Perry isn't hot n cold. In fact, she revealed exactly how she feels about it in a series of tweets on April 14.

"Social media is trash," the 36-year-old singer wrote, while later adding, "the decline of human civilization #ISaidWhatISaid."

Although, she noted she still has plenty of love for her 109.5 million followers, signing off with, "Anyway. Ily."

It's unclear if anything in particular sparked Perry's tweets. And considering she's one of the most followed stars in the world, her posts may surprise some fans. In fact, digital consumer intelligence company Brandwatch recently reported Perry's Instagram account secures the top 20 spot for most followers, and her Twitter account is the third most followed.

However, Perry has shared these sentiments before. In 2017, for instance, she tweeted she "can't wait till Instagram culture is over so we can all be ourselves again."