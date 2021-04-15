Justin Theroux Shares Rare Insight Into Jennifer Aniston Breakup

Watch : Justin Theroux Breaks Silence on Split From Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston are still friends, despite their split.

It's been three years since The Leftovers alum and The Morning Show star announced their separation. "Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly," the duo, who wed in 2015, said in a joint statement to E! News in Feb. 2018. "Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."

Ultimately, the statement did little to prevent rumors from flying.

One reported scenario, for instance, claimed Theroux and Aniston's desire to live on opposite coasts played a role in their split. "That's a narrative that is not true, for the most part," he told Esquire in a new interview, published on April 15. "Look, people create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them. That whole 'This person likes rock 'n' roll, that person likes jazz. Of course!' That's just not the case. It's an oversimplification."