Inside the Love Lives of Harry Potter's Biggest Stars

In honor of Emma Watson's 31st birthday, we're checking in with all of her co-stars and their most magical relationships.

By Tierney Bricker Apr 15, 2021 12:04 PMTags
Watch: Emma Watson Reveals Biggest "Harry Potter" Fan in "Little Women"

Almost 20 years later, we're still bewitched by the cast of Harry Potter.

Yes, the first film in the magical franchise—Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone—was released in November 2001, which means Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, turning 31 April 15, Rupert Grint and the rest of the stars have been in our lives for two decades. Like Harry on a broom, time really does fly.

In the years since the Order of the Phoenix defeated Lord Voldemort and graduated from Hogwarts, many of the actors have gone on to get married and welcome children...and a few even dated some of their co-stars. Did you know Luna Lovegood and James Potter were once in a relationship?! Meanwhile, Ginny Weasley was engaged to one of the magical world's most infamous villains. 

Most recently, Rupert and Devon Murray, who played Seamus Finnigan in the franchise, became fathers for the first time, while the notoriously private Emma was recently spotted with her businessman boyfriend. Muggles, they grow up so fast.

Curious to know the relationship status of your favorite Harry Potter star? Accio updates!

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel is currently in a relationship with actress Erin Darke, who he crossed paths with while filming their 2013 movie, Kill Your Darlings.

"We met on the set...and just got on immediately. It was one of those instant things where you're like, 'Oh, I really like this person.' You just have a connection with somebody, and then suddenly it's incredibly easy to talk to them," Daniel said about their relationship in a 2014 interview with Parade. "It was one of those sort of situations."

MEGA
Emma Watson

Though Emma is very private about her love life, she was linked to rugby player Matthew Janney up until late 2014 and tech entrepreneur William "Mack" Knight for a stretch after that, a source telling The Sun in 2016, "Mack is just a normal, down-to-earth guy who has nothing to do with Hollywood, and Emma loves that." 

Linked to Glee's Chord Overstreet for several months in 2018, then tech CEO Brendan Wallace later that same year, she professed her love to someone new in a 2019 interview with British Vogue.

 "I never believed the whole 'I'm happy single' spiel," she told the magazine. "I was like, 'This is totally spiel.' It took me a long time, but I'm very happy. I call it being self-partnered."

Soon after her comments went viral, however, Emma was spotted kissing Leo Robinton in October 2019 and the pair are still going strong, recently being photographed together in February 2021.

Instagram/Rupert Grint
Rupert Grint

Rupert is another Harry Potter cast member that keeps his personal life on the down low, but he's been dating actress Georgia Groome on and off for years. The Daily Mail posted pictures of the duo at dinner in Los Angeles back in March 2017 and one lucky fan took a picture with Rupert at the premiere of Georgia's movie Double Date that October. Fast forward three years and they were welcoming their first child together in May 2020.

Six months later, Rupert joined Instagram and revealed his daughter's name in his first post

"Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram!" the 32-year-old captioned a sweet photo. "Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert."

Instagram/Matthew Lewis
Matthew Lewis

After meeting in January of the same year at a Celebration of Harry Potter event at Universal Orlando in July 2016, Matthew (a.k.a Neville Longbottom) and Angela Jones got engaged in December of that year. "They're both over the moon," his rep told E! News at the time. "They got together in July and hit it off straight away."

The couple tied the knot in Italy in May 2018

Instagram
Tom Felton

Tom Felton had been in a relationship with Jade Olivia since 2008, but the couple reportedly split in 2016. He and Emma Watson briefly sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2019, but nothing came to fruition between the former costars, much to fans' chagrin. 

Instagram
Evanna Lynch

Evanna, who played Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter, started dating singer-songwriter AnDel in 2017, but, according to their Instagram profiles, they have since parted ways.

Previously, she had an even more spellbinding relationship, dating actor Robbie Jarvis, who played Harry's dad James in Order of the Phoenix.

Instagram/Bonnie Wright
Bonnie Wright

Bonnie and Harry Potter co-star Jamie Campbell Bower got engaged in 2011, but split the following year.

In 2014, Bonnie opened up about her relationship with new boyfriend Simon Hammerstein, telling The Evening Standard at the time, "We got on really well. That's why we're still together. London's such a melting pot that you can always find lovely people. It's nice being with someone who respects the arts so we talk about everything together."

However, the pair called it quits in 2015 after several years together and Bonnie appeared single...until she posted a Christmas message on Instagram with an unnamed partner. 

Instagram
Jessie Cave

After playing Won-Won's girlfriend Lavender Brown, Jessie found love with comedian Alfie Brown, the couple now parents to , Donnie, 6, Margot, 4, and Abraham, who was born in October 2020.

Jessie detailed her "slightly extreme" birth experience, later revealing both her newborn son and boyfriend contracted COVID-19

I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is covid positive," she captioned a photo of the little one in a hospital crib in January 2021. "He's okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully."

Instagram
Devon Murray

Devon, who played Seamus Finnigan in the beloved film franchise, welcomed his first child, son Cooper Michael Murray, with longtime girlfriend Shannon McCaffrey in February 2021.

"It still hasn't sunk in just yet that we have our very own little boy," the actor wrote in an Instagram post. "I can't wait to make the most amazing memories with Shannon and Cooper as we begin our little family. I'm so amazed by Shannon and she is now my Hero. I'm so proud of her for everything she has gone through. I can't wait to have you both home. It's so hard having to leave you both. I will love you both forever until my last breathe."

 

Watch all of the Harry Potter movies on Peacock.

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

