David Hasselhoff's Daughter Hayley Makes History as European Playboy's First Curve Cover Star

Hayley Hasselhoff is making history as the first-ever curve model to cover European Playboy.

The daughter of David Hasselhoff shared the historic cover image to her Instagram on Wednesday, April 14, writing that she is "deeply humbled and honoured" to set this precedent for Playboy Germany.

"I am overcome with emotion around what this cover signifies for inclusivity and its greater purpose towards female empowerment," she wrote. "I wanted to use this platform to express that you have the power to love your body without hesitation because of societies' standards of beauty."

Hayley voiced appreciation for photographer Ellen Von Unwerth, who shot her as her "truest self," adding, "we chose to celebrate my body by shooting in this artful way."

The 28-year-old model reflected on how her body image has impacted her mental health in the past, but now, "With May being Mental Heath [sic] Awareness month, I feel empowered to be able to wake up and know that I get to live unapologetically myself."