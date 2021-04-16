Bachelor Nation's Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk Get Married in Intimate Ceremony

It's officially official: Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk are married!
The newlyweds, who met and started their romance on season four of Bachelor in Paradise in 2017, tied the knot with their loved ones by their side on Friday, April 16 in Dallas, Tex. Not long after exchanging their vows, the happy couple shared their wedding news with People.
"We've been waiting for this day for a long time!" Raven shared. "I'm so happy to get married to someone I love so much."
Adam told the outlet he's looking forward to their "wonderful future together."
The newlyweds said less than 20 family members attended the intimate soiree out of concern for the pandemic. As Adam described, "We wanted to make sure it was safe for everyone. Everything changed from our original plan. But life can throw curve balls. You have to adapt!"
Less than two weeks before their big day, the former Bachelor contestant gushed over her soon-to-be husband, writing on Instagram, "9 more days until I'm Mrs Gottschalk...Just me. You. And our family. I can't wait! Life is more fun with you- and we're just beginning."
In another post, she and Adam posed for a picture as they excitedly displayed their marriage license. As she put things, "It's happening...3 more days!"
News of the Bachelor Nation star's wedding comes less than two years after they got engaged in June 2019.
"I'm keeping you forever and for always We will be together all of our days," the 29-year-old Arkansas native shared at the time. "Wanna wake up every morning to your sweet face...Always."
Back in August 2020, Raven explained that she had hoped to walk down the aisle sooner rather than later. But like many, the coronavirus pandemic halted their plans.
While speaking on iHeartRadio's Help! I Suck at Dating podcast spinoff What a Girl Wants, the reality TV personality revealed she and Adam changed their ceremony's date multiple times.
"Anyone who is a bride right now," she told her co-host Alexis Waters, "I feel for because I'm also a bride and I have postponed my wedding not once, not twice but three times and you know what? We even had to change a fourth date, but we didn't even send invitations out for that."
"It's just been really crazy because we had this master grand plan that we were going to get married in May," she continued, "that we were going to travel the world this summer and when fall hits, we were going to start a family."
Raven confessed she was more disheartened about having to put her baby plans on hold.
"I kind of have a little bit of sadness. Is that weird?" she asked, adding, "Now that it's about to be fall, I'm just kind of like sad because I had this master plan that I was going to get pregnant right away and in 2021 we were going to have a baby but that's not the case."
As she noted, "I have not cried about the wedding except one time when I hated the venue but I have not cried or been upset about the wedding one time. I have been upset about not starting a family."
However, seeing that Raven and Adam are officially husband and wife, it looks like they can embark on the next chapter in their lives!