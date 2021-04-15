See Nicole Kidman Transform Into Lucille Ball in First Photos From Being the Ricardos Set

Watch : Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Daughter Shares Rare Selfie

Nicole Kidman is a woman of many wigs.

This week, the actress donned a new hairstyle as she stepped into the role of Lucille Ball on the set of Aaron Sorkin's new movie, Being the Ricardos. Nicole sported a shoulder-length wig with loose curls, as well as a rosy-colored lipstick. As for her outfit, the star had on a cream-colored blazer and brown slacks, but all of this was covered by a black raincoat to protect her from the unexpected rainfall in Los Angeles.

Nicole teased her new role in an Instagram post from last week. She posed on the closed set, writing under the photo, "Currently in production #BeingTheRicardos."

Javier Bardem is portraying Nicole's onscreen husband, Cuban-American actor Desi Arnaz. The Spanish actor has yet to be seen in character, but filming has only just begun.

Javier and Nicole are joined on the set of the Amazon Studios film by Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat and Jake Lacy, as well as J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda, who are playing the beloved couple Fred and Ethel.