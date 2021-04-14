Colton UnderwoodJax & BrittanyPrince PhilipKardashiansTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Nikki Bella Shuts Down Pregnancy Speculation in Honest Update About Her Post-Baby Body

Nikki Bella isn't giving son Matteo Chigvintsev a sibling just yet.

On Tuesday, April 13, the Total Bellas star took to her Instagram Story to address pregnancy speculation surrounding her baby No. 2 plans. Per the retired WWE superstar, a lot of people have been wondering if she's expecting again—and she doesn't appreciate the questions.

"So, a lot of people have asked me this since the weekend, sucks, LOL," the mother of one sounded off. "But I talk about it on the podcast tomorrow. Hormones, body changes and holding eight pounds of water weight! Today back to normal!"

The E! personality shared this statement over a screenshot of a fan asking if she was "pregnant again." In direct response to this fan, Nikki noted, "No lol. My dress was baggy and with the number placement and being super bloated from travel and hormones (milk is coming to an end) I totally look it. It is what it is lol. Had abs in the day and a little bell at night. #momlife."

Nikki welcomed her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev in July 2020. Since then, Nikki has been honest about her conflicting feelings about having another baby.

Nikki Bella/Instagram

On the March 10 episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki admitted that she frequently went "back and forth" about her baby plans. "So, I thought I was one and done and then Matteo makes me want to give him a sibling and Artem makes me want to give him a baby girl, not that I have any control over that," she shared at the time. "Then I'm like, 'Closer in age is good,' but then I'm like, 'I really want to do a WWE return with you Brie. I really want to go after the tag title.' That's one thing I really want to do before I hang up the Nikes for good."

As fans well know, Nikki and twin Brie Bella have contemplated coming out of retirement. So, we guess we'll just have to wait and see what's next for the Total Bellas star.

For a closer look at Nikki's family moments, scroll through the images below!

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Missing Matteo

"Just got this from Dadada," Nikki wrote. "my heart exploded! I miss my baby boy so much!"

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Picture Perfect

Nikki and Matteo posed perfectly for this picture from April 2021.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
More of Mom and Matteo

Nikki snuck a sweet smile in this selfie with Matteo.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Heartwarming Update

"Me + Teo : May be the most tired I have felt in my life but it's definitely the happiest and most blissful I have ever been," Nikki expressed on Instagram. "I love you my sweet Matteo, SO much!"

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Cuddles for Matteo

Nikki captioned this photo of herself, Artem and Matteo, "I love my little fam so much."

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Havin' a Ball

Matteo couldn't be sweeter in this photo Nikki shared on March 31.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Eight Months

"Aww happy 8 months my sweet baby boy," the Total Bellas star posted. "Boy are they right when they say the time goes by so fast."

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Gucci Guy

"I'd smile this big for Gucci too," Nikki shared. "Lol Oh my baby boy!!"

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Teething Toy

Nikki wrote alongside this photo, "Matteo & Sophie."

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Beanie Baby

"Ok @reneepaquette best gift ever," Nikki shared on Instagram. "Love what the beanie says and the first beanie Teo keeps on and loves!!"

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Happy Baby

Mother and son beam bright in this March 2021 photo.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
A Father's Love

Artem looked at Matteo with love in this image from March.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Family Selfie

Matteo made the same face as dad Artem and mom Nikki.

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Kissing Train

Smooches for the whole family!

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Teething Treat

"Frozen blueberries kind of morning," Nikki posted on Instagram. "Still waiting on those teeth!"

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Nikki's Lucky Charm

Nikki wrote in March 2021, "My lucky charm."

Nikki Bella/Instagram
Snow Baby

Nikki had Matteo all bundled up in this March 2021 snap.

Instagram
Messy Eater

Matteo is covered in marks after snacking on messy blueberries.

Instagram
Lunch Date

Nikki, Artem and Teo enjoy lunch in Napa.

Instagram
Cuddle Bugs

The gorgeous family of three enjoy some time on Teo's baby mat.

Instagram
All Strapped In

Matteo is ready for a ride in his car seat.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

It's clear that baby Teo has his father's gorgeous eyes.

Instagram
Fast Asleep

Matteo enjoys some Zzzs in an adorable onesie.

Instagram
Sweet Potato Obsessed

According to Nikki and Artem, Matteo is a big fan of sweet potatoes.

Instagram
Lunch With Dad

Yes, that's once again sweet potato purée on Matteo's face.

Instagram
Vineyard Adventures

Nothing beats winter in California.

Instagram
Total Bellas Throwback

Nikki shared this never-before-seen pic of Matteo in honor of her and Brie giving birth on Total Bellas.

Instagram
Father-Son Bonding

Nikki and Brie's "Sister Sundays" double as Artem and Matteo's special days. As he put it, "My favorite Teo and Dada's day #fatherandson missing mommy."

Instagram
Afternoon Stroll

The family of three did some exploring near their new Napa Valley home in January.

Instagram
Growing Up Quick

"Can't believe our baby boy is a few days over 23 weeks," Nikki shared on Jan. 11.

