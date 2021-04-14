Nikki Bella Shuts Down Pregnancy Speculation in Honest Update About Her Post-Baby Body

Nikki Bella isn't giving son Matteo Chigvintsev a sibling just yet.
On Tuesday, April 13, the Total Bellas star took to her Instagram Story to address pregnancy speculation surrounding her baby No. 2 plans. Per the retired WWE superstar, a lot of people have been wondering if she's expecting again—and she doesn't appreciate the questions.
"So, a lot of people have asked me this since the weekend, sucks, LOL," the mother of one sounded off. "But I talk about it on the podcast tomorrow. Hormones, body changes and holding eight pounds of water weight! Today back to normal!"
The E! personality shared this statement over a screenshot of a fan asking if she was "pregnant again." In direct response to this fan, Nikki noted, "No lol. My dress was baggy and with the number placement and being super bloated from travel and hormones (milk is coming to an end) I totally look it. It is what it is lol. Had abs in the day and a little bell at night. #momlife."
Nikki welcomed her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev in July 2020. Since then, Nikki has been honest about her conflicting feelings about having another baby.
On the March 10 episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki admitted that she frequently went "back and forth" about her baby plans. "So, I thought I was one and done and then Matteo makes me want to give him a sibling and Artem makes me want to give him a baby girl, not that I have any control over that," she shared at the time. "Then I'm like, 'Closer in age is good,' but then I'm like, 'I really want to do a WWE return with you Brie. I really want to go after the tag title.' That's one thing I really want to do before I hang up the Nikes for good."
As fans well know, Nikki and twin Brie Bella have contemplated coming out of retirement. So, we guess we'll just have to wait and see what's next for the Total Bellas star.
