Nikki Bella Shuts Down Pregnancy Speculation in Honest Update About Her Post-Baby Body

Watch : Nikki Bella Gets Honest About Postpartum Body

Nikki Bella isn't giving son Matteo Chigvintsev a sibling just yet.

On Tuesday, April 13, the Total Bellas star took to her Instagram Story to address pregnancy speculation surrounding her baby No. 2 plans. Per the retired WWE superstar, a lot of people have been wondering if she's expecting again—and she doesn't appreciate the questions.

"So, a lot of people have asked me this since the weekend, sucks, LOL," the mother of one sounded off. "But I talk about it on the podcast tomorrow. Hormones, body changes and holding eight pounds of water weight! Today back to normal!"

The E! personality shared this statement over a screenshot of a fan asking if she was "pregnant again." In direct response to this fan, Nikki noted, "No lol. My dress was baggy and with the number placement and being super bloated from travel and hormones (milk is coming to an end) I totally look it. It is what it is lol. Had abs in the day and a little bell at night. #momlife."