Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Teases Her First Mother's Day With Baby Lyla

Watch : Chris Pratt Shares Rare Pic of Katherine With Baby Lyla on Her B-Day

Mother's Day is going to be a special day in Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's house.

While the annual holiday is the perfect occasion to celebrate her own mom Maria Shriver, the best-selling author also knows that this year will be different. After welcoming her first child with husband Chris Pratt in August 2020, Katherine realizes the day now takes on a whole new meaning.

"I mean, Mother's Day every year has always been really special for me because I have such an incredible mom and being able to honor her and celebrate her every day, especially that day, is really important to me," Katherine exclusively shared with E! News. "It's always been an exciting holiday and then, of course, having my daughter now and being able to be a mom makes it a little bit more exciting in having my first Mother's Day."

She continued, "I'm excited to have that experience and to be with my mom on Mother's Day and just have that as being something that I get to look forward to. I'm really excited about that. I hope to all be together as a family and just celebrate my mom and be with my daughter."