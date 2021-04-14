Colton UnderwoodJax & BrittanyPrince PhilipKardashiansTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

How Colton Underwood’s Family and Friends Reacted to Him Coming Out as Gay

A source close to Colton Underwood told E! News that The Bachelor star came out as gay to his friends and family earlier this year, and for many close to him, "It wasn't a complete shock."

By Lindsay Weinberg Apr 14, 2021 8:13 PMTags
LGBTQExclusivesCelebritiesColton UnderwoodBachelor Nation
Watch: "Bachelor" Star Colton Underwood Comes Out as Gay

Colton Underwood feels "relieved he can finally live his truth" now that he has come out as gay, a source close to the former Bachelor lead exclusively tells E! News.

The former football player opened up about his sexuality during an interview on Good Morning America on Wednesday, April 14, saying, "I'm gay and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it." In the midst of his "journey" toward self-acceptance, Colton said, "I'm the happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life."

He told his family at the beginning of the year, according to the source, and it seems they've been nothing but supportive.

"It was a very emotional moment but everyone has been completely understanding and supportive," the insider says. "It wasn't a complete shock. Colton started dropping hints to his friends a few months ago and then fully came out to people he felt comfortable with."

Many people close to Colton, 29, had a feeling about his sexuality months ago, so they "knew it was coming" in a way, the insider explains.

photos
Bachelor Nation Celebrates Colton Underwood

The source acknowledges that Colton "went through a very hard time" last year, in part due to "the drama" with his ex, Cassie Randolph, who filed a restraining order against him that she later dropped.

Rich Fury/ACMA 2019/Getty Images for ACM

"He is relieved to be in a better place now. He did love Cassie but there was always something missing in his heart," according to the insider, who notes, "He is excited to start this new journey and wants a clean slate."

The source adds that Colton hopes that Cassie can forgive him for last year's "incidents," saying, "He is in a much better place now and is clear-headed." 

After coming out on air, Colton apologized to Cassie and admitted, "I messed up" and "I made a lot of bad choices."

He said that when the show aired in 2019, he did feel he was in love with her.

"That only made it harder and more confusing for me," the reality star told host Robin Roberts. "If I'm being very honest, I loved everything about her and it's hard for me to articulate exactly what my emotions were in going through that relationship with her was because I obviously had an internal fight going on."

He added, "I'm sorry for any pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish it wouldn't have happened the way it did. I wish that I would have been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else."

E! News has reached out to his rep for comment.

Trending Stories

1

Paul & Ruben Flores Officially Charged in Murder of Kristin Smart

2

The Truth About James Franco & Anne Hathaway's 2011 Oscars Hosting Gig

3

Colton Underwood to Return to Reality TV After Coming Out as Gay

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Paul & Ruben Flores Officially Charged in Murder of Kristin Smart

2

The Truth About James Franco & Anne Hathaway's 2011 Oscars Hosting Gig

3

Colton Underwood to Return to Reality TV After Coming Out as Gay

4
Exclusive

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Detail Amazing First Days as Parents

5

Princess Eugenie Makes a Promise to Prince Philip After His Death