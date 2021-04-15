Latin AMAs 2021: The Ultimate Guide to Every Celebrity Sighting

Watch : CNCO Plays Flip Cup Game at 2019 Latin AMAs & More - Full Episode

It's showtime, baby!

Latin music's biggest and brightest stars turned up the heat for the sixth annual Latin AMAs in Sunrise, Fla. on Thursday, April 15. Although awards season has looked slightly different from previous years due to the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities still made sure to show up and show out at the annual ceremony.

Style stars set the red carpet ablaze with fabulous and fierce designs. From head-to-toe sparkly creations to wildly colorful gowns, celebs certainly dressed to impress for the special occasion. And even though sweatpants and cozy 'fits have now become the norm, there weren't any in sight!

Of course, the eye-catching fashion isn't the only thing worth swooning over tonight.

Maluma, Nicky Jam, Pitbull, Juanes, Karol G, Sofía Reyes, Ricky Martin and many other artists are slated to take center stage. In fact, Carrie Underwood will perform her first bilingual track with Spanish singer David Bisbal, "Tears of Gold."