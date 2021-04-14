New Never Have I Ever Photos Promise a Love Triangle and Common for Season 2

Watch : Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on "Never Have I Ever" Season 2

Never have we ever been so excited for a second season.

On Wednesday, April 14, Netflix released the first look images for season two of Never Have I Ever, which will return this July. The new photos not only tease an epic love triangle, but they also promise a high-profile guest star. (More on that later…)

As E! News reader well know, the Netflix coming-of-age dramedy, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, became a hit following its April 2020 debut. Starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar, Never Have I Ever follows the everyday life of an Indian American teenager. This means romantic highs and lows, feuds with friends and drama at home.

And, as Netflix recently revealed, season two will feature Devi as she "continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships."

There's also an exciting new addition to the cast.