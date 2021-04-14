Has Lance Bass Entered the Chat on The Circle? Not Exactly…

Watch : Lance Bass & Vivica A. Fox Used to Date?!

Lance Bass' assistant is stepping into the spotlight. Well, sort of.

In this exclusive clip from season two of Netflix's The Circle, which launches today, April 14, personal assistant Lisa reveals she'll be playing the game as her famous boss. As fans of the show well know, The Circle is a captivating social media competition where contestants only communicate through a social media app. And, as the season goes on, players will be rated and those with the lowest scores run the risk of being eliminated.

So, Lisa's plan is pretty genius. And it seems she is confident in her abilities to catfish her fellow competitors. "My boss is 'N Sync superstar, Lance Bass. I've been working for him for over 14 years," Lisa details in a confessional. "Most of my job is taking his dogs to the groomers."

As she continues, Lisa reveals she's not just a dedicated employee, but she is also a former 'N Sync superfan.