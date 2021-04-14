Colton UnderwoodJax & BrittanyPrince PhilipKardashiansTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Has Lance Bass Entered the Chat on The Circle? Not Exactly…

In this exclusive clip from The Circle season two, someone very close to Lance Bass enters the competition. See the jaw-dropping intro package.

By Alyssa Ray Apr 14, 2021 4:46 PMTags
TVReality TVLance BassExclusivesNetflix'N Sync
Watch: Lance Bass & Vivica A. Fox Used to Date?!

Lance Bass' assistant is stepping into the spotlight. Well, sort of.

In this exclusive clip from season two of Netflix's The Circle, which launches today, April 14, personal assistant Lisa reveals she'll be playing the game as her famous boss. As fans of the show well know, The Circle is a captivating social media competition where contestants only communicate through a social media app. And, as the season goes on, players will be rated and those with the lowest scores run the risk of being eliminated.

So, Lisa's plan is pretty genius. And it seems she is confident in her abilities to catfish her fellow competitors. "My boss is 'N Sync superstar, Lance Bass. I've been working for him for over 14 years," Lisa details in a confessional. "Most of my job is taking his dogs to the groomers."

As she continues, Lisa reveals she's not just a dedicated employee, but she is also a former 'N Sync superfan.

photos
Spring 2021 TV Premiere Dates

"I just thought playing as Lance would be so much fun," she adds. "I can definitely pull off convincing people that I'm Lance. So, I know Lance Bass better than Lance Bass knows Lance Bass." Say that three times fast!

On why she believes her catfish will be successful, Lisa simply explains, "People get starstruck."

Of course, this exclusive clip wouldn't be complete without a special shout-out from Lance. "Giggles, we miss you so much," the pop star notes in a video message. "And, look, you said you never wanted to be a celebrity, but look at you now! And I guess that means I'll just have to be your assistant when you're back."

Before signing off, Lance tells his assistant she "better not come home without that hundred grand."

He concludes, "Take care, you're gonna do great."

Netflix

Watch the big reveal in the exclusive clip above.

The Circle season two is available to stream on Netflix.

