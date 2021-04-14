23 Gardening Essentials For Indoor & Outdoor Plants

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
April showers bring May flowers, literally. It's the perfect time of year to focus on our gardens, both indoor and outdoor. Anyone who's into the hobby knows that it's actually a lot of work to maintain plants. Thankfully, there are some really helpful products out there, from self-watering planters, to plant food that provides nutrients for two whole weeks. And, then there are some items to take care of you, the gardener, including waterproof footwear (that's actually cute), protective gloves, and kneeling pads that provide comfort and reduce pain.
Check out some of our favorites from Amazon, Kohl's, Overstock, Ten Thousand Villages, Anthropologie, and Rifle Paper Co. below.
GardenBasix Elongated Self Watering Planter Pots
If you're new to gardening or if you just don't want to water your plants every day, get this self-watering planter. It has drain holes at the bottom and stores enough water for a week. This planter is suitable for indoor and outdoor plants.
Modern Sprout Healing Aloe Hydro Grow Kit
Just add water to this kit and you'll have everything you need to grow aloe at home. You'll always be prepared to treat irritated skin and sunburn when you have your own aloe plant at home.
Jodi Mid Century Table-Top Planter
This indoor planter is the perfect addition to the modern home at a great price point.
VIVOSUN 1-Pack Gardening Hand Pruner Pruning Shear with Titanium Coated Curved Precision Blades
All pruning shears are not created equal. This one from VIVOSUN has 19,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon. It is spring-loaded to reduce hand strain. The ultra-sharp blades cut with precision and there's a safety lock that's easy to operate.
Miracle-Gro Water Soluble All Purpose Plant Food, 3 lb
Use the Miracle-Gro Water Soluble All Purpose Plant Food every 1-2 weeks on flowers, vegetables, trees, shrubs and houseplants. They'll have the essential nutrients to grow bigger and even more beautiful, compared to unfed plants.
Gorilla Grip Original Premium Thick Kneeling Pad
Gardening can be tough on the body. Make sure you're comfortable and supported by kneeling on this foam mat. Aside from gardening, you can use it for yoga, sporting events, camping, painting, plumbing, and other household chores. It's available in 12 colors at Amazon.
Miracle-Gro Indoor Plant Food Spikes, Includes 24 Spikes
This set of plant food spikes provides continuous nutrients for all flowering and foliage houseplants for up to 2 months.
LUCKYERMORE Garden Kneeler and Seat
This product can be used as a seat when it's upright or just flip it over to use as a kneeler while you garden. It folds so it's easy to carry and it has pockets to fit your gardening tools.
Sonkir Soil pH Meter, MS02 3-in-1 Soil Moisture/Light/pH Tester Gardening Tool
This tool tests soil moisture, pH levels, and sunlight levels for your indoor and outdoor plants. You don't even need batteries. Just insert the sensor probe into the soil to collect your measurements.
Hunter Original Slingback Clogs
These Hunter sling-back clogs are water-resistant and comfortable, which is what we all want in a garden shoe. They're available in pink and black.
Wood Plant Stand Indoor Outdoor, Plant Display
This plant display looks luxurious, but it's only $48. It's made from 100% eucalyptus wood, which can hold up to 110 pounds. You can use it to elevate the layout of your indoor and outdoor plants.
Mac Sports Mac Wagon
If you're tired of making trips back and forth or carrying heavy loads, you need a wagon in your gardening arsenal. This one sets up in seconds with no assembly required. If you don't have a ton of storage space, this folds up to be just 8 inches thick and it has a convenient carrying case. The wagon can hold up to 150 pounds. It comes in five colors and you can also use it for beach trips, sporting events, and other tasks.
KINGLAKE Nursery Garden Labels- 100 Pieces (Assorted Colors)
Use these garden labels to remind you which seeds you plant where. The durable labels are available in white, pink, yellow, blue, black, red, and sets with multiple colors if color-coding is your preferred way to organize.
Rifle Paper Co. x Keds
These rubber boots from the Rifle Paper Co. x Keds collaboration will keep your feet dry while you tend to your plants. They're even decorated with a floral pattern which is sure to put you in the gardening state of mind.
Ten Thousand Villages Floral Garden Tools Set
This floral gardening tools set from Ten Thousand Villages is functional, adorable, and manufactured by fair trade artisans.
COOLJOB Breathable Rubber Coated Garden Gloves- 10 Pairs
Protect your hands (and manicure) from dirt, cuts, and scrapes with these rubber-coated gloves. They keep your hands cool and dry and they have a latex coating to reduce fatigue while your work.
Crocs Women's Jaunt Shorty Boot
These boots from Crocs are waterproof and they have a supportive, lightweight cushion. More than 3,000 Amazon customers gave them a 5-star review. They're available in six colors.
Novelty Store Indoor Watering Can, 1 Gallon
This watering can has an easy-to-use handle and a long stem spout to control water flow. It's shatterproof too. Oh, and it has 2,400+ perfect ratings from Amazon customers.
TABOR TOOLS Pick Mattock with Fiberglass Handle
This tool looks simple, but you can get so much done with a mattock. Use it to cut up roots, break up/loosen soil, break up shrub roots, and more.
Crocs Men's and Women's Classic Clog
A gardening essentials list wouldn't be complete without a pair of Classic Clogs from Crocs. Crocs are lightweight, breathable, comfortable, supportive, and easy to clean. They're unisex, available in 26 colors, and they're loved by more than 157,000 Amazon customers who left 5-star reviews.
