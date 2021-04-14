Princess Eugenie Promises to "Look After" Queen Elizabeth II in Touching Message to Prince Philip

Watch : Remembering Prince Philip & His Relationship With Queen Elizabeth

Princess Eugenie has felt the love shared around the world for her late grandfather.

Following Prince Philip's death on April 9 at 99 years old, Princess Eugenie has shared a touching message to Queen Elizabeth II's longtime husband, making a promise to look after the monarch in his absence.

"Dearest Grandpa," she began in an Instagram post. "We all miss you. You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days. People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them."

As one of Prince Philip's eight grandchildren, the 31-year-old royal has had the privilege of making memories with the Duke of Edinburgh for three decades. "I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy," she reminisced. "I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. I remember your hands and your laugh and your favorite beer."