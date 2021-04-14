The Bachelor's Chris Harrison Returns to Instagram to Celebrate Colton Underwood Coming Out

Watch : "Bachelor" Star Colton Underwood Comes Out as Gay

Chris Harrison is joining fellow Bachelor Nation stars in celebrating Colton Underwood.

The host, who is on temporary leave from the franchise after "excusing historical racism" while commenting on a contestant's controversial past behavior, returned to Instagram after two months to show his support for the former Bachelor star, who came out as gay in an interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America on Wednesday, April 14.

"Very proud of you today @coltonunderwood Happy to see you stand up and openly live your truth," Chris wrote alongside a photo of himself with Colton. "You have my love and support my friend."

On Good Morning America, Colton said, "I've ran from myself for a long time, I've hated myself for a long time. I'm gay and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it."

He later talked about how he feels about his time starring on The Bachelor season 23 and dating winner Cassie Randolph. The two dated for less than two years and had a messy breakup.

"I would just say that I'm sorry from the bottom of my heart," he said on Good Morning America. "I'm sorry for any pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish it wouldn't have happened the way it did. I wish that I would have been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else."