Bachelor's Colton Underwood Apologizes to Ex Cassie Randolph After Coming Out as Gay

Watch : Colton Underwood's Alleged Texts to Cassie Randolph Revealed

Amid his coming out, Colton Underwood is also saying sorry to a woman he famously jumped a fence for: ex Cassie Randolph.

During his Good Morning America interview April 14, the 29-year-old former football player announced to the world that he is gay. And, as a former contestant on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise and the star of The Bachelor, Underwood addressed those who may feel he misled the women he was courting on national television.

"I would understand why they think that way," he acknowledged to host Robin Roberts. "I thought a lot about this, too, of do I regret being The Bachelor? And do I regret handling it the way that I did? I do. I do think I could have handled it better. I'll say that."

Among those women, of course, is Randolph, who he ended up dating for less than two years before they announced their breakup in May 2020. Their split played out publicly as Randolph later filed a restraining order against her ex and accused him of stalking and harassing her. Two months later, she asked the court to dismiss the restraining order and they reached "a private agreement to address any of Cassie's concerns," Underwood said in November.